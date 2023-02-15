Sonya Hussyn drops jaws with latest pictures

The jaw-dropping picture of A-list film and TV actor Sonya Hussyn is going viral across social media platforms.

On Valentine’s day this year, the ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ actor sent love to her Insta fam with the latest picture of herself. With a bunch of red flower emojis in the caption, Hussyn wrote, “Sending LOVE and POSITIVITY,” on the photo and video sharing application.

The stunning snap sees Hussyn look pristine in an ivory ensemble, consisting of a heavily embellished choli, paired with a sheer, ruffled cape. The diva ditched all sorts of jewels for the look and flaunted hi-glam makeup to compliment the outfit.

The post was loved by social users on the gram and received a massive response in the form of likes and comments.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonya Hussyn is currently being seen as Noor in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.

Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam’ fame) helmed the direction of the serial, while Maha Malik (Koi Chaand Rakh) wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi’ – a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises – airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.

