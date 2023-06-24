‘1 Lac for haircut’: Sonya Hussyn reminisces early days as a model

Actress Sonya Hussyn, who is winning hearts with her performance in the ARY Digital serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi‘, recalled her being paid Rs 1 lac for a haircut.

The actor appeared in the ARY Zindagi program ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo‘. She talked about her personal and professional lives.

The ‘Aisi Hai Tanhai’ star revealed she got paid one lac to get a haircut for a commercial. The celebrity said long and nourished hair is in her genes.

Sonya Hussyn said her hair was so dense that it could not get blown even with the dryer.

The actress was pleased with the stipend, adding that she did not know how many zeroes are in a lac. Sonya Hussyn said the amount does not have the same value as children have phones worth four lacs these days.

With three million Instagram followers, the actress is one of the most popular stars on the interactive platform. She shared pictures and videos of her personal and professional lives.

The picture of her in stylish sky-blue Eastern attire went viral.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonya Hussyn is currently being seen as Noor in the drama serial ‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi‘, alongside Shehzad Sheikh and Aiza Awan.

Ali Masud Saeed (of ‘Benaam‘ fame) helmed the direction of the serial, while Maha Malik (‘Koi Chaand Rakh‘) wrote the script. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed is the production banner for the project.

‘Tere Bina Mein Nahi‘ – a beautiful tale of companionship and compromises – airs every Tuesday in prime time only on ARY Digital.