CWC22: England’s Sophie Ecclestone takes six wickets in semi-final; video goes viral

The video of England spinner Sophie Ecclestone taking six wickets in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 semi-final against South Africa is going viral.



Sophie Ecclestone, who is the world number one in both ODI and T20I, started by getting veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp clean bowled.

She then sent Chloe Tryon back to the dressing room by getting caught out.

The 22-year-old from Chester bagged her third by cleaning up former captain Mignon du Preez. Her fourth wicket came when Shabnim Ismail was caught.

The prolific spinner completed her five-wicket haul by getting Masabata Klaas caught as well.

Her sixth wicket came when Trisha Chetty got stumped.

The best bowling figures of her ODI career 🙌 Take a bow, Sophie Ecclestone 🙇‍♀️#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/LGRinYlzwq — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2022

South Africa proved to be no match for England in the second semi-final of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. Heather Knight’s side qualified for the final against Australia with a resounding 137-run win.

The defending champions, being sent to bat first, scored 293-8 in their 50 over.

Opening batter Dani Wyatt scored a superb century. She played a sublime knock of 19 runs from 125 balls with 12 boundaries to her name.

Sophia Dunkley scored a half-century as well. She hit four boundaries on her way to 72-ball 60.

For South Africa, Shabnim Ismail bagged three wickets while Marizanne Kapp and Masabata Klaas took two wickets each.

In reply, South Africa were dismissed for 156 in their 38 overs thanks to the splendid bowling performance by the left-arm spinner.

Mignon du Preez was the top scorer with 30 runs from 48 balls with two fours to her name. Lara Goodall made 28 runs while captain Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp and Trisha Chetty all made 21 runs each.

Pacer Anya Shrubsole bagged two wickets. Kate Cross and Charlie Dean also sent a batter to the dressing room each.

The side will take on Australia in the final on Sunday.

