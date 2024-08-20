Srha Asghar, Mansha Pasha’s funny reel goes viral!

Popular actors Srha Asghar and Mansha Pasha’s hilarious reel is going viral on social media platforms. Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post on Sunday, actors Mansha Pasha and Srha Asghar entertained their millions of followers with a new reel, probably from the sets of their upcoming project together.

“Actors in the makeup room vs. Actors on the set,” wrote the ‘Amanat’ actor in the caption of the transition reel, which sees the fellow actors pushing and tugging each other before they transition into best friends duo, posing together for the camera, flaunting their exquisite dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

The now-viral video has more than 800K views on their respective accounts, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.