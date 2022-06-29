Thursday, June 30, 2022
Viral: Sri Lanka citizens sitting in luggage unit of bus amid fuel shortage

A video has gone viral on social media which showed the miserable situation of the Sri Lankan citizens who are forced to travel in the luggage unit of the bus amid severe fuel shortage.

The people of Sri Lanka are facing an acute shortage of food, fuel and other necessities following the complete economic breakdown which led to political unrest and violence in the South Asian island nation having a 22 million population.

The viral video showed a red bus packed with passengers somewhere in Sri Lanka. People were seen hanging from the door and windows while other citizens were sitting inside a luggage unit in the back of the passenger bus.

The video was filmed by a motorcyclist who is driving behind the passenger bus.

The video has so far garnered 42.2k views on Twitter which was originally uploaded on TikTok.

