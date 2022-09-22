Viral video: Stampede breaks out during Ind-Aus match ticket booking

A video of a stampede breaking out among fans when purchasing tickets for the third T20I between India and Australia in Hyderabad is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video showed people on all fours as police tried to get the situation under control at the Gymkhana grounds. The law enforcers launched baton charge to disperse the reckless crowd.

#WATCH | Telangana: A stampede broke out at Gymkhana Ground after a huge crowd of cricket fans gathered there to get tickets for #INDvsAUS match, scheduled for 25th Sept at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Police baton charged to disperse the crowd 4 people injured pic.twitter.com/J2OiP1DMlH — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

According to reports, the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) decided to sell the tickets for the match, to be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, offline. Around 30,000 came up to purchase them.

People said they waited in queues since 5 AM and it grew longer till the times the counters opened.

People, including women, fainted due to lack of air and police officers got injured too. They said there were inadequate arrangements as there were only four counters.

Australia leads the three-match T20I series against India. The visitors won the opening fixture at Mohali by five wickets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The hosts, batting first, scored 208-6 thanks to half centuries by Hardik Pandya and opener KL Rahul. The former top scored with 30-ball 71 with seven fours and five sixes. The latter made 55 from 35 deliveries with four boundaries and three maximums to his name.

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers for Australia with his three-wicket haul. Josh Hazlewood took two wickets.

Australia chased the 209-run target thanks to opener Cameron Green’s fifty. He made 30-ball 61 with eight fours and four maximums to his names. Matthew Wade and Steve Smith made 45 not out and 35.

Spinner Axar Patel took three wickets.

The visitors will be eyeing a series win when they go against the hosts in the second fixture on September 22 at Nagpur.

The third and final game will be contested on September 25 in Hyderabad.

Comments