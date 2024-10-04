Step inside Anil, Tina Ambani’s 17-storey plush Mumbai ‘Abode’

Once the sixth-richest person in the World and the brother of Asia’s richest business tycoon, Anil Dhirubhai Ambani continues to live a luxurious life with his wife, former Bollywood diva Tina Munim, in their grand 17-storey Mumbai home, worth over INR5000 crore.

Irrespective of the dramatic ups and downs in his career, after parting ways with his brother Mukesh Ambani from their father’s founded Reliance Industries, and several financial challenges after that, including bankruptcy in 2020, Anil and Tina Ambani lead an extravagant life in their lavish ‘Abode’ sprawling over 16,000 square-foot and own a private jet worth INR311 crores, as well as a fleet of luxury cars.

The grand property is located in the posh Pali Hill region of the Indian financial capital, Mumbai, and was first acquired by Dhirubhai Ambani’s Reliance back in the early 2000s.

According to the details, the estate boasts a range of high-end amenities, like a swimming pool, a well-equipped gym, and a rooftop helipad capable of accommodating multiple helicopters at a time, in addition to a lounge area displaying the family’s collection of luxury cars and a lush green garden.

There is also a temple within the house.

The inside images of the luxurious residence, shared rarely by Tina on social media, give a peek into the exquisite interiors of the place, curated by international designers, which includes sophisticated glass wardrobes, white walls, and a carefully curated collection of artworks, which gives away about the refined taste of the family.

It is to be noted here that despite facing much resistance from his family, Anil married Tina in February 1991. The couple has two sons, Jai Anmol and Jai Anshul.

As of 2024, Anil’snet worth is USD 29.9 million (INR249 crore), whereas, his company is estimated to have a market value of INR10,759 crores.