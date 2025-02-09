Wife caught in bizarre trap as husband uses her bike to rack up fines

A bizarre case from Muzaffarpur, India, has gone viral after a woman discovered that her estranged husband was deliberately violating traffic rules using a bike registered in her name.

The viral incident came to light when the woman started receiving multiple e-challans on her phone for violations she never committed.

The couple, married for just one and a half months, separated due to disputes, with the wife moving back to her maternal home.

However, the viral controversy began when the husband refused to return the bike gifted to him at their wedding. Instead, he repeatedly broke traffic laws, racking up fines that were automatically sent to his wife.

Read More: WATCH: “Meri Shirt Chhod De”: Boy’s innocent plea to tiger goes viral

At first, she paid the penalties, assuming it was a mistake. But as the violations continued, she realised it was an act of revenge amid their ongoing divorce case.

When she confronted him, he allegedly refused to return the bike, saying he would only do so after their divorce was finalized.

Frustrated, the woman and her family took the matter to Patna Traffic Police, who redirected them to the local Qazi Mohammadpur police station.

When officers asked for proof that the husband was still using the bike, she was advised to submit an affidavit.

Confirming the viral case, Station House Officer Ravi Gupta stated that police had received the complaint and were investigating the matter.

Earlier, a viral video showing a minor boy in a rather unusual encounter with a tiger has taken social media by storm.

According to News18, the video, which has quickly gained widespread attention, shows the child pleading with a tiger to let go of his shirt as the animal pulls it towards itself behind the cage.

The boy’s reactions have amused and intrigued viewers worldwide.

In the viral video, the boy can be heard screaming for help while urgently asking the tiger to release his shirt.

His plea? A fear that his mother would scold him. “Please let go of my shirt, otherwise my mother will scold me. Leave it, please,” the boy is heard shouting in the video. Despite the unusual situation, his primary concern is his impending punishment at home.