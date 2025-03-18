A simple cup of tea led to 20 years of separation – What happened next?

A viral story of an man from India, named Appa Rao is making rounds on social media as he reunited with his family after twenty years of separation- all because of a cup of tea.

Rao stepped off a train at a railway station in Indian city of Chennai for a quick cup of tea, unaware that this small decision would lead to two decades of separation from his family.

As he sipped his tea, the train left, leaving him stranded in an unfamiliar city. Unable to find his way back, he started working as a shepherd for a farmer, completely losing contact with his loved ones.

This emotional incident from Parvathipuram district in Andhra Pradesh has now become a viral story, as Appa Rao has finally reunited with his family, thanks to the efforts of District Collector Shyam Prasad.

Originally from Almanda in Koraput district, India, Appa Rao left home in search of work but ended up lost. For years, he lived a life of isolation, unaware that his family had been searching for him. His fate changed last January when Tamil Nadu officials gathered information about him.

When asked about his origins, Appa Rao could only recall that he belonged to the Parvathipuram area in Andhra Pradesh. Officials shared his details on social media, and the viral story spread rapidly.

Touched by the viral story, District Collector Shyam Prasad took personal initiative to find Appa Rao’s family. After extensive efforts, they finally traced his daughter, Sayamma, and her husband.

To confirm his identity, Sayamma shared an old photo of her father from childhood. The moment of truth came when Shyam Prasad personally brought Appa Rao back to Parvathipuram for the long-awaited reunion.

The atmosphere at the Collector’s Office was filled with emotions as Appa Rao met his daughter Sayamma and son-in-law after two decades. The heart-touching video of their reunion has become viral, moving countless people online.

As a gesture of support, Appa Rao’s former employer provided him with INR2 lakh, while the Indian government granted an additional INR1 lakh, ensuring his family’s financial stability.

District Collector Shyam Prasad also assured that Appa Rao would receive an Aadhaar card, ration card, and a house.

For Sayamma, the 20-year wait finally ended, all because of a viral story that brought her father home.