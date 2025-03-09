Ice cream surprise turns shocking as man finds a snake inside

A man in Thailand got the shock of his life when he unwrapped his favorite ice cream and found a snake frozen inside. The bizarre discovery quickly went viral, leaving social media users horrified and amused at the same time.

Rayban Naklengboon, the man behind the viral post, shared two pictures on Facebook showing a black-and-yellow snake trapped inside his frozen dessert.

The reptile’s unblinking eyes stared out from the icy treat, making the sight even more unsettling. The incident happened in Pak Tho, Mueang Ratchburi, when Rayban bought the ice cream from a street vendor.

The viral images sparked a flood of reactions, with people trying to identify the snake.

Some suggested it could be a golden tree snake, a mildly venomous species found in Thailand, while others noted that it looked like a baby snake.

The post quickly gained traction, going viral across platforms as people speculated about how the reptile ended up in the frozen treat.

While some social media users debated the type of snake, others turned to humor. “Maybe it’s the secret ingredient,” one joked, while another added, “The first bite is a surprise, the second one takes you to the hospital.”

Rayban did not reveal the brand of the ice cream, leaving many people curious about where the viral frozen horror came from. As the shocking discovery continues to make waves online, one thing is certain—this is one ice cream surprise that no one would ever want.

Read More: Watch: This Chole Kulche machine serves food In 60 seconds!

Earlier, aviral video was making waves on the internet, showcasing a unique innovation, a vending machine that serves chole kulche in just a minute.

A former banker, Sagar Malhotra, has swapped his corporate career for a passion-driven venture that has caught everyone’s attention.

The viral video features Malhotra’s automated chole kulche vending machine, which he claims to be India’s first of its kind.

Social media users are buzzing about this revolutionary concept that delivers a fresh, hygienic, and customisable plate of chhole kulche in just 60 seconds.