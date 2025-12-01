British teen’s final call sparks search near Dracula’s Castle

Rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate an 18-year-old British teenager who disappeared eight days ago near Dracula’s Castle in rural Romania. The search has drawn international attention, with updates going viral across social media.

George Smyth had embarked on a solo hike from Poiana Brasov toward Bran, home to the legendary Dracula’s Castle, and last contacted emergency services from the Tiganesti Valley. He reported suffering from exhaustion and hypothermia before communication was lost.

Authorities say daily search operations have been hampered by heavy snow and rapidly changing weather, conditions that are typical in late November and early December in the region.

Despite the harsh environment, crews continue to scavenge the mountainous terrain on foot, supported by all available equipment. A Black Hawk helicopter was also deployed to access the most remote areas, a first for local rescue operations.

Officials recovered a rucksack near the location where George made his final call, but no additional signs of the teenager have been found.

George's mother, Jo Smyth, flew to Romania shortly after the alert was issued. Authorities have shared a photograph of George, urging anyone with information to come forward.

Local rescue officials warn that trails connecting Poiana Brasov and Bran rise sharply into alpine terrain and can become extremely hazardous during cold snaps.

So far, the search effort remains active, with authorities stressing that no further clues have emerged.

The missing teen's case continues to generate interest online, highlighting the challenges of solo hiking in Romania's mountainous regions and the ongoing dedication of local search teams.