Viral video: Stranger Things inspired decoration piece awes netizens

A video of a Halloween decoration piece inspired by the Netflix hit supernatural show Stranger Things is going viral.

The viral video showed the Halloween piece, created by Aubrey and Dave Appel, depicting the famous scene in which protagonist Max Mayfield levitated with no wires to support her.

A user wrote, “I need to know how she’s up there. Remind me when the reveal video is up please.” Another wrote, “This is freaking awesome!”

A third user wrote, “Imagine being a neighbour who didn’t watch Stranger Things.”

Dave Appel, speaking with the media, said people approached them and talked about the prop.

“When people started showing up at our house early … they were like, ‘We saw you on TikTok. How is she up there?'” Dave said.

The couple were thinking about how they would decorate their home for Halloween for the past four hours. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic gave them more time to think and create more elaborate props.

Dave and Aubrey Appel call themselves “Home Haunters” as they come up with unique items for Halloween decorations.

Moreover, the duo are big fans of Stranger Things.

They raved on how practical effects in horror films look the shows incredibly real. It is their inspiration behind creating practical Halloween props.

Stranger Things, based in the 1980s in Havana city of Indiana state of the United States, tells the story of a group of young friends witnessing the exploits of supernatural forces. They unravel events which cannot be explained.

The show sees Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLauglin, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Natalia Dyer, Sadie Sink and Charlie Heaton in leading roles.

