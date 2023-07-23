Viral: Stray dog saves abandoned baby

A stray dog in Lebanon turned into a savior as it bravely rescued an abandoned baby girl who was left to die in a trash bag.

The heart-wrenching incident unfolded when a passerby heard the faint cries of the newborn coming from inside the bag, which the dog was seen carrying. The bruised infant, who is believed to have only been a few hours old, was taken to hospital for treatment in Tripoli, per the outlet.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and the baby will be put in an orphanage if no one offers to adopt her.

As news of the rescue spread like wildfire across social media platforms, the injured baby girl captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Images of the little one circulated online, eliciting an outpouring of sympathy and concern.

يقول البعض أن الكلب حيوانٌ نجس وطبعاً هذا غير صحيح، الكلب فيه إنسانية ولطف ودهاء وذكاء أكثر بكثير من بعض المسوخ الشيطانية بأشكال بشر

هذه الطفلة الرضيعة التي وجدت مرمية في #طرابلس اليوم انقذها كلب ولو كان هذا الكلب في #نيويورك كانو سيكرمونه أتمنى ان يتم تبني هذه الطفلة من عائلة ما pic.twitter.com/CSirT9iTOC — Farid (@Farid_1986_fm) July 19, 2023

Netizens couldn’t help but admire the selfless act of the brave stray dog, hailing it as a true hero with more humanity, kindness, cunning, and intelligence than some humans.

“If no one offers to adopt her, she will be placed in an orphanage after the public prosecutor is informed,” Journalist Ghassan Rifi said.