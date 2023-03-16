Watch: Student pushes woman’s wheelchair from flight of stairs

A disturbing video of a student pushing a differently abled woman’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs is going viral.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Carson Briere, a hockey player and son of former Philadelphia Flyers’ right-winger Daniel Briere, and two others surrounded the wheelchair of a differently abled woman on top of a staircase in the video.

The culprit, who studies at Mercyhurst University, sat in the wheelchair before getting up and throwing it down.

The owner of the wheelchair was said to be in the bathroom when it happened.

Mercyhurst University tweeted that they launched an investigation into the matter after the video went viral. The institution added that their student issued an apology for his unruly behaviour.

“Mercyhurst University has heard a considerable outcry regarding the social media video of student Carson Briere showing him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a flight of stairs,” the university tweeted. “Mr. Briere today issued a statement taking responsibility for his actions, and in doing so, he recognized his behaviour reflects a ‘serious lack of judgment’ and that he is ‘deeply sorry.’ The actions displayed in the video make our hearts heavy and fall short of our Mercy belief in the inherent dignity of each person.

Related – Differently abled woman aims to empower with wheelchair factory in Multan

“We pray for and are in solidarity with the victim and all persons with disabilities who rightfully find actions like this to be deeply offensive. Our Mercy tradition also reminds us that students and all people who make poor choices deserve opportunities to learn, change behaviours, and atone for harmful actions.”

Moreover, Carson Briere has been suspended from the university’s athletics department.

Comments