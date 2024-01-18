16.9 C
Horrifying video: Student suffers heart attack in class, dies in hospital

A horrifying video of a civil services aspirant in India suffering a heart attack while taking his class and later dying in a hospital from a heart attack is going viral on social media.

India news agency reported that the deceased was identified as 20-year-old Raja Lodhi.

The deceased hailed from Sagar district and had moved to Indore, where he was taking coaching classes to clear the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exams.

The viral video showed him falling unconscious on his table and falling on the floor of a coaching centre in Bhanwarkuan.

The report quoted Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma saying that Raja Lodhi fell unconscious at the coaching and died during treatment at a nearby hospital.

“[Raja] Lodhi fell unconscious on Wednesday at the coaching class located in Bhanwarkuan and died during treatment at a nearby hospital,” Abhinay Vishwakarma said as quoted in the report. “He was preparing for the civil services exam.”

He added, “Information about the death of the student due to a heart-related disorder has been registered at the local police station and the matter is being probed.”

Cardiologist Mahendra Chaurasia. According to him, the deceased was brought to his hospital in an unconscious state.

“He was put on life support system. We tried to revive him for 40 to 45 minutes, but his life could not be saved. The ECG report showed the 20-year-old was suffering from a genetic heart disorder called Brugada Syndrome,” he said.

Related – Class 10 student dies of heart attack just before school function

