VIRAL: Students wear creative anti-cheating headgear during exam

Pictures of some students giving their mid-term exams wearing creative anti-cheating headgear have gone viral over the internet.

Their professor came up with the idea to design creative headgear.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz is a Philippinian Professor who made her students wear headgear for their mid-term exams. The picture from the classroom shows students in creative headgear. She remarked that she got the idea from a technique used in Thailand in 2013 to stop children from cheating in their exams.

The professor gave them the creative freedom to explore outlandish and unorthodox layouts. As a result, her students came up with a variety of creative ideas.

The pictures of the exam, shared over Facebook, have gone viral over the internet.

