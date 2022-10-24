Wednesday, October 26, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

VIRAL: Students wear creative anti-cheating headgear during exam

test

Pictures of some students giving their mid-term exams wearing creative anti-cheating headgear have gone viral over the internet.

Their professor came up with the idea to design creative headgear.

Mary Joy Mandane-Ortiz is a Philippinian Professor who made her students wear headgear for their mid-term exams. The picture from the classroom shows students in creative headgear. She remarked that she got the idea from a technique used in Thailand in 2013 to stop children from cheating in their exams.

The professor gave them the creative freedom to explore outlandish and unorthodox layouts. As a result, her students came up with a variety of creative ideas.

Also Read: Hilarious: Goats faint as delivery truck passes by, video goes viral

The pictures of the exam, shared over Facebook, have gone viral over the internet.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.