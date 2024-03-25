Viral: Stylish samosa recipe takes internet by storm

Samosas are considered a must in Iftar meals during Ramadan as people fancy the crispy crust and different fillings on the inside.

While the traditional samosas with their triangular shapes are beloved by many, a new unique-shaped samosa has taken the internet by storm as its viral recipe video has received more than 95 million views and 1.9 million likes so far.

The “Thread Samosa” recipe was shared by @plumsandpickle in the Instagram reel where the food vlogger was shown delicately cutting into flattened dough for the crusted covering of the samosas.

She then went on to cut the dough in equal threads on both sides of the round dough while making sure that the slits were separated from each other.

After placing the stuffing on one part of the dough, the vlogger wrapped it with the other one.

The vlogger shared the reel with the caption, “Thread Samosa…Holi Special. Here is the list of ingredients: For the filling: Boiled potato, Boiled green peas, Paprika, Salt, Coriander powder, Cumin powder, Amchur powder, and Coriander leaves. For the dough: 2 cups All-purpose flour, 2 tbsp of ghee or Oil, 1/2 tsp, Ajwain, Salt, and Water. Cover and let the dough rest for 30 minutes.”

Several flocked to the comment section to express their appreciation and heaped praise on the maker of the samosas.