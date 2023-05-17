Sumbul Iqbal Khan breaks the internet: See her vacation pictures

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan took social media by storm with her latest viral pictures from her UAE vacation.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Sumbul Iqbal is treating her fans with some stunning glimpses of her recent Gulf trip.

In the two-picture gallery captioned with a single sun emoji, the diva is seen soaking up the summer sun, in an easy-breezy yet chic outfit. The stylish western look featured a pair of black leggings and a tank, styled with a red, off-shoulder mesh top.

Earlier, Khan posted a bunch of pictures from her outing to the Museum of the Future. She opted for a blue co-ord set for the day, paired with bright white sneakers. Sharing the pictures on the feed, the ‘Main Hari Piya’ actor wrote the translation of a poem by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The viral posts received love along with a certain amount of backlash for the celebrity in the comments section on the gram.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan has proved herself as one of the most diverse actors in the showbiz industry thanks to her stellar performance in ‘Tumse Mil Kay’, ‘Barfi Laddu’ as well as ‘Main Hari Piya’, where she played a negative role.

Apart from her prominent work on screen, the celebrity is a social media favourite and frequently takes to her official handles to share glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours with millions of her followers.