Sumbul Iqbal Khan wins social media with latest pictures

Latest pictures of actor and model Sumbul Iqbal Khan are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan was wearing a green knotted top with white trousers and joggers.

Thousands of Instagram users liked her viral pictures and took to the comment section to compliment her looks.

The actor, who has over three million Instagram followers, frequently takes to the visual-sharing platforms to keep fans updated about their personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, the “Barfi Laddu” posted a picture of her in a yellow top and dark blue ripped jeans. In the caption, she called herself a “happy gal”.

Moreover, the pictures of Sumbul Iqbal Khan in a stylish white kurta shalwar turned heads.

The “Barfi Laddu” actor has proved herself as one of the most diverse stars thanks to her performance in superhit serials and films.

The actor impressed audiences and critics alike with her performances in projects with “Tumse Mil Kay“, “Barfi Laddu” and “Main Hari Piya“, where she played a negative role.

