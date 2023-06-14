Sumbul Iqbal Khan wins hearts with latest pictures

Actor Sumbul Iqbal Khan’s pictures from her Dubai trip are going viral on social media application Instagram.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan shared pictures and videos of her vacation on the visual-sharing platform. She posed for the snaps in a purple top and black trousers.

The actor wrote she was “sunkissed”.

Earlier, the celebrity shared a series of pictures and videos from the trip in which she was wearing a lime outfit and denim jeans.

She is a social media favourite and frequently takes to her official handles to share glimpses of her personal and professional endeavours with millions of her followers.

Earlier, she posted a two-picture gallery in which she soaked up the summer sun, in an easy-breezy yet chic outfit. The stylish western look featured a pair of black leggings and a tank, styled with a red, off-shoulder mesh top.

Sumbul Iqbal Khan has proved herself as one of the most diverse actors in the showbiz industry also. She can play diverse roles without breaking a sweat.

Her hit dramas are ‘Tumse Mil Kay‘, ‘Barfi Laddu‘ as well as ‘Main Hari Piya‘, where she played a negative role.