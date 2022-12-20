Sumbul Iqbal Khan flaunts western look in latest pictures

The latest pictures of famed actor and model Sumbul Iqbal Khan flaunting her elegant looks in a western outfit are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

She was wearing a white top with brown leather pants and long boots.

As usual, her latest social media posts got thousands of likes from the application’s users. Netizens liked complimented her looks and attire with their remarks.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor frequently takes to the visuals-sharing social media application for sharing clicks and videos of her photoshoots and visuals from the sets of her projects.

Earlier, the “Barfi Laddu” star shared pictures of her celebrating her birthday in the United States.

In an earlier photo shoot, the “Main Hari Piya” actor’s stunning clicks of her in a red and black outfit.

The “Barfi Laddu” actor has proved herself as one of the most diverse stars thanks to her performance in superhit serials and films.

She impressed audiences and critics alike with her performances in super hit projects with “Tumse Mil Kay“, “Barfi Laddu” and “Main Hari Piya“, where she played a negative role.

