Shahid Afridi, his daughters meet Suniel Shetty; video goes viral

A heartwarming video of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty meeting former captain Shahid Afridi and his daughters is going viral on social media.

The viral video on Instagram showed Shahid Afridi exchanging pleasantries with Suniel Shetty at the Dubai Airport. The former captain then introduced the actor to his daughters.

Suniel Shetty greeted the girls on the occasion.

The clip won hearts and the netizens penned heartwarming comments regarding the meeting.

A user commented, “Shahid Afridi is my childhood crush and he is one of the most handsome cricketer ❣” Another stated, “When reel hero meets the real hero😍”

A third wrote, “The respect they have for each other❤️🇵🇰🇮🇳” An Instagrammer stated, “Two biggest superstars of two biggest nations.”

A netizen added, “Respect to both sides 👏😍❤️”

Shahid Afridi has a huge fan following in India. He recently spoke against the Board for Control of Cricket in India not sending their team to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Suniel Shetty will share the screen with co-star of the Hera Pheri franchise Akshay Kumar in ‘Welcome 3‘, also titled “Welcome To The Jungle.”

It will be released in December 2024.