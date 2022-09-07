Thursday, September 8, 2022
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

Viral video: ‘Superman’ rides cycle around Chile President

test

A video of a child, dressed as Superman, riding his cycle around Chile’s President Gabriel Boric is going viral on social media. 

The viral video saw Chile’s President Gabriel Boric urging the nation to vote for a change in the constitution which got rejected. The child, donning the superhero’s costume, started riding his cycle around him. 

He stopped to listen to the president and started riding his cycle again.

The clip has millions of views and thousands of likes and hundresd of retweets. Netizens came up with heartwarming comments about it.

It is not the first time that children have stolen the show during political shows and events.

Related – Viral video: Serbian president waves at imaginary crowd during inauguration

A hilarious video made rounds that showed a boy cut a highway tunnel inauguration ribbon before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel in Turkey,” Reuters captioned its Twitter video. “That wasn’t such a big deal in itself, but that job had been reserved for Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan.”

The 42-second clip saw children standing in front of the Turkish president who had scissors in his hands and speaking in the ceremony. The boy cut the ribbon just before Erdogan could.

Related – Boy “flies” like Superman at airport, video goes viral

After realizing that he made a mistake, he tried to make it right by holding the ribbon in its original position. The Turkish president went on with the plan and cut the ribbon afterwards.

Erdogan found humour in the situation as he tapped the boy’s head while the minor had a smile on his face. He also gave high fives to the children that were standing on stage.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.