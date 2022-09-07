Viral video: ‘Superman’ rides cycle around Chile President

A video of a child, dressed as Superman, riding his cycle around Chile’s President Gabriel Boric is going viral on social media.

The viral video saw Chile’s President Gabriel Boric urging the nation to vote for a change in the constitution which got rejected. The child, donning the superhero’s costume, started riding his cycle around him.

He stopped to listen to the president and started riding his cycle again.

Superman encircles Gabriel Boric after he submits his vote in today’s plebiscite 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/2Tk63noO62 — David Adler (@davidrkadler) September 4, 2022

The clip has millions of views and thousands of likes and hundresd of retweets. Netizens came up with heartwarming comments about it.

Wow…that video say so much about Chile. Humble. Peaceful. Respect. Hope it’s not a narrative building drama. — Punned’it and 634 others (@Pun_nyGuy) September 7, 2022

Little Superman may be showering blessings on Boric! A good Omen for President and country, where children move freely! @gabrielboric — H i m a n s h u Prakash Mehta (@himanshupmehta) September 7, 2022

Nice — Baise (@Baise95300883) September 7, 2022

It is not the first time that children have stolen the show during political shows and events.

A hilarious video made rounds that showed a boy cut a highway tunnel inauguration ribbon before Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel in Turkey,” Reuters captioned its Twitter video. “That wasn’t such a big deal in itself, but that job had been reserved for Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan.”

A boy cut a ribbon during the opening ceremony for a highway tunnel in Turkey. That wasn’t such a big deal in itself, but that job had been reserved for Turkey’s president Tayyip Erdogan pic.twitter.com/dk0cNj3Yrp — Reuters (@Reuters) September 5, 2021

The 42-second clip saw children standing in front of the Turkish president who had scissors in his hands and speaking in the ceremony. The boy cut the ribbon just before Erdogan could.

After realizing that he made a mistake, he tried to make it right by holding the ribbon in its original position. The Turkish president went on with the plan and cut the ribbon afterwards.

Erdogan found humour in the situation as he tapped the boy’s head while the minor had a smile on his face. He also gave high fives to the children that were standing on stage.

