VIRAL: SUV driver narrowly escapes from getting hit by train

A group of people in a car narrowly escape death as the driver got enough time to get the SUV off the railway track. The internet is flooded with terrifying footage of the Chinese driver’s escape.

The video clip tweeted by Now This News shows a black SUV being pushed by a truck. It moves over to the railway track and the driver is seen coming out of the vehicle. He moves away and the truck retracts. As the train approaches, the SUV is seen rolling down the track without getting hit.

This SUV sat on the tracks as a train was quickly approaching. After being pushed onto the railway tracks by a truck, the driver got out of the way just in time. 😱 pic.twitter.com/ndManxMMtl — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 9, 2022

The incident happened in Zibo, China. The clip was captioned “This SUV sat on the tracks as a train was quickly approaching. After being pushed onto the railway tracks by a truck, the driver got out of the way just in time”. The video clip has received more than 1,54,200 views on Twitter, since Friday.R

