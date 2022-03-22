Viral: Swimming horse takes netizens by surprise

A recent video of a horse taking a relaxing swim in a pool has taken netizens aback.

Contrary to popular belief, horses are actually good swimmers. Horses have the natural instinct to swim and save themselves if they ever encounter deep waters. Their huge lungs also assist them while swimming, the size of the lungs helps them keep afloat.

The horse breathes by keeping its nose and mouth above the water level.

In the recent video, a horse can be seen paddling its way through a pool while its handler holds it by the rope.

The video was shared over the photo-video sharing platform Instagram two days ago. The video has gathered over 6,400 likes since it was shared by an account named @naturre.

The video was captioned “swimming time for this horse.”

Social media users were astonished to witness a horse swim with this ease.

One user commented on the video “I’ve never in my life seen a horse swimming 😂”

