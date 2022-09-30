Syra Yousuf captures hearts with latest pictures

Actor Syra Yousuf shared her latest picture which is going viral on the picture and video sharing social media application Instagram.

The viral picture of Syra Yousuf on the social media application is in black and white. Thousands of the interactive platform’s users liked the image and wrote heartwarming comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Here’s what netizens had to say.

“Illusion Queen”

“Gorgeous girl”

“Forever favorite ❤️❤️❤️”

“Gorgeous 🔥❤️”

“So Sweet and beautiful 😍🔥🙌❤️”

“Adorable girl… 😍❤️”

“This black and white photo looks extremely colourful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Syra Yousuf takes to Instagram for sharing pictures and videos of herself along with family moments and professional endeavours with her millions of followers.

Earlier, she shared pictures of herself in a black shirt and blue jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The actor, who has worked on a music channel as a video jockey (VJ), is one of the most versatile celebrities in the entertainment industry. Her performances in superhit ARY Digital serial Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay and film Ho Mann Jahaan.

Her latest work was Sinf-e-Aaahan where she played the role of Arzoo Daniel. The plot of the show centres around six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to becoming a part of the Pakistan Army.

Previously, the actor said she refused to work in a Hollywood film because she got an offer to play the role of a bold character.

Syra Yousuf had married Shehroze Sabzwari back in 2012 and were blessed with daughter Nooreh Shehroz two years later. They separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce in two years ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

Shehroz Sabzwari then went on to marry married model Sadaf Kanwal.

Speaking about the upbringing of their daughter, she said that her former husband and his immediate family are also involved in it.

