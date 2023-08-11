Syra Yousuf drops jaws with latest post

Showbiz A-lister Syra Yousuf dropped jaws with her latest monochromatic picture going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday, Syra Yousuf treated her millions of followers with a stunning black and white picture, from what looks like a recent photoshoot.

“I am. Two of the most powerful words, for what you put after them shapes your reality,” she wrote the quote by award-winning author Gary Hensel in the caption of the solo click, which captured the diva in a fierce look, sporting a buttoned vest and matching blazer, with unkempt hair.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star also gave credit to celebrity makeup artist Babar Zaheer and fashion photographer Shahbaz Shazi in the caption.

Thousands of her fans showered their love on the viral picture with likes and lovely compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

On the work front, Syra Yousuf has impressed viewers with her stellar performances in ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and the film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’.

She is set to grace the TV screens again with ‘Radd’, co-starring Sheheryar Munawar and Arsalan Naseer. The iDream Entertainment presentation, written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab (Mein Bushra) and Ahmed Bhatti (Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi), is coming soon on ARY Digital.

