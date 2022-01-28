VIRAL: Syra Yousuf exudes elegance in a recent shoot

Actor Syra Yousuf looked quite elegant in a modern outfit for her recent shoot, and netizens seem to be absolutely in love with her style.

Pakistan’s beautiful actor Syra Yousuf wore a contemporary outfit by renowned design house Elan for her latest shoot, got approval from fans for her supremely stylish yet elegant look.

For her latest outing at a social event over the past weekend, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star slipped in a pretty ankle-length draped dress of powder-blue color, with sparkling details on sleeves and neckline. Her minimalistic look was finished off with silver strappy heels and matching hoops.

The 33-year-old celebrity flaunted her poker-straight hair and barely-there makeup as she entered the event with her mask on, proving to be a responsible citizen in these COVID times.

The luxury design house shared a series of pictures from the actor’s shoot in the outfit and termed her as ‘opulent’, whereas the celeb shared a picture with her dog as well on her official handle from the day.

Earlier, Syra star shared her look from the last song with celebrated singer Shehzad Roy on the photo and video sharing site, seen in an all-black outfit, which garnered her all sorts of compliments in the comments sections along with thousands of hearts.

The actor is currently being seen in ARY Digital serial ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ alongside actors Sajal Ali, Yumna Zaidi, Kubra Khan, and Ramsha Khan in key roles.

She has worked in several super hit projects namely the television serial ‘Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay’ and film ‘Ho Mann Jahaan’.

