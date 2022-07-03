Syra Yousuf’s latest Instagram picture goes viral

Actor Syra Yousuf shared her new picture on the social media application Instagram and it is going viral.

The viral picture sees her wearing a west outfit with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The click got over 10,000 likes and heartwarming comments from the users of the visuals-sharing application. Here’s what they had to say.

“Prettiest ❤️❤️❤️”

“Looking gorgeous may Allah bless you may you have many success in your life always stay happy love you always pray for you.”

“You are my favourite because you are so nice and innocent so nice innocent ❤️❤️”

“Pyari Syra (Beautiful Syra)❤️”

Syra Yousuf also shared a picture of her spending leisure time at an exotic location.

“You are the sky. Everything else is just the weather 💙” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The celebrity star takes to the social media platform to share the pictture of her with daughter with her 2.8 millon Instagram followers. Moreover, the celebrity posts clicks from her photoshoots and project’s behind the scenes.

The actor, who has worked in a music channel as a video jockey (VJ), is one of the most versatile celebrities in the entertainment industry. Her performances in superhit ARY Digital serial Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay and film Ho Mann Jahaan.

Her latest work was Sinf-e-Aaahan where she played the role of Arzoo Daniel. The plot of the show centres around six courageous women and their inspirational devotion to become a part of the Pakistan Army.

Previously, Syra Yousuf said she refused to work in a Hollywood film because she got an offer to play the role of a bold character.

