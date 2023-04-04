Syra Yousuf wins social media with latest post

The latest picture of actress Syra Yousuf is going viral on the social media application Instagram.

Syra Yousuf posed before the camera in a pink shirt and coat with silver pants. Thousands of Instagram users liked her picture.

It is not the first time she has bedazzled netizens with her elegant looks in western outfits with 1.9 million Instagram fans.

Earlier, the ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ star shared a snap of her in which she was wearing a white shirt and denim jeans.

The actress’ snap in a black shirt and jeans made rounds. Her picture in a sleeveless yellow kurta was a hit too.

Syra Yousuf married Shehroze Sabzwari in 2012 and the ex-couple was blessed with a daughter Nooreh Shehroz two years later. They separated in 2019 and finalised their divorce two years ago.

The actress shared pictures of her with Nooreh on Instagram also.

Shehroz Sabzwari then went on to marry married model Sadaf Kanwal.

Speaking about the upbringing of their daughter, she said that her former husband and his immediate family are also involved in it.

