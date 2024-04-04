32.9 C
Taapsee Pannu’s intimate wedding, sangeet videos go viral!

Days after the unannounced wedding of Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu with long-term boyfriend Mathias Boe, the videos from the private affair have been leaked on social media.

More than a week after the secret and much-guarded wedding festivities of Bollywood diva  Pannu and Danish Badminton great Boe, a couple of videos, from the nuptials as well as from the sangeet night, have made their way to social media.

One of the clips from the day-time nuptials in Udaipur captured the unusual and quirky bridal entry of Pannu, decked up in an exquisite red suit and heavy jewellery, as she walked towards her then-groom-to-be Boe, looking dapper in an ivory sherwani and a matching turban, followed by the varmala ceremony of the couple.

More viral videos of the musical night across social media platforms see the happy bride owning the dance floor with her husband as well as her sister Shagun on hit Bollywood tracks.

 

Pertinent to note here that Taapsee Pannu, 36, was in a relationship with Danish badminton great, Mathias Boe, 43, for over a decade, before tying the knot in an intimate Udaipur ceremony on 23 of last month, with only close friends and family in attendance.

‘It’s because he’s a…: Taapsee Pannu spills secret behind decade-long relationship with Mathias Boe

