‘Muqaddar Ka Sitara’: Tanya Hussain shares latest picture of her as Ramsha

Actor Tanya Hussain is playing antagonist Ramsha in the superhit ARY Digital “Muqaddar Ka Sitara” and her on-screen persona is the talk of town.

Tanya Hussain won audiences with the portrayal of Anum in the concluded serial “Betiyaan“. She made her return with an entirely different character.

Tanya Hussain continues to share pictures of her characters in photoshoots and from the sets. She swooned on social media by sharing pictures of Ramsha on application Instagram.

The viral pictures saw the actor in a glittery top with pants.

“Muqaddar Ka Sitara” is about the societal issue of treating marriages as the cure for irresponsible upbringings.

It tells the story of Safdar (Babar Ali), a Pakistani-American well-settled man, getting his spoiled son Faizan (Arez Ahmed) married to his friend’s well-educated daughter, Hadiya (Fatima Effendi). Now, Hadiya gets to face difficult times in her life.

Ramsha, on the other hand, is trying to get closer to Faizan for his money and wealth. The drama exposes the way society behaves in such circumstances.

The cast features Babar Ali, Nadia Khan, Salma Hassan, Sajeer Uddin, Laiba Khan, Rimsha Ahmed, Shaista Jabeen and others. Sadia Akhtar directed the drama, written by Saqib Zafar Khan.

