Aliya Ali’s latest pictures, video go viral

Actor Aliya Ali shared her new pictures and video and the visuals are going viral on social media.

The viral pictures and video on the social media application Instagram showed her looking stunning in a white kurta shalwar.

Thousands of netizens liked her latest posts. She received love from the applications with their comments.

The celebrity has millions of Instagram followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself, her family moments and photoshoots.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her looking beautiful and elegant in the black and red combination. The visuals got millions of likes.

The celebrity has worked in many superhit serials with Dehleez, Tere Dar Per, Bandhan, Neeli Zinda Hai and Pyar Deewangi Hai being some of them.

Aliya Ali is currently seen in superhit ARY Digital serial Taqdeer. The story revolves around Alizeh Shah as Romaisa (Romi) who is the only daughter of the family and her wish is everyone’s command. However, she is not very proud of it and her humble and innocent nature makes her loved by all.

The cast includes Alizeh Shah, Sami Khan, Javed Sheikh, Ainee Zaidi, Asim Mehmood, Amna Malik, Hamza, Aadil Hussain, Khalid Anum, Saba Faisal, Zain Afzal, Aliya Ali, Maryam Noor, Anushay and Hina Rizvi.

Taqdeer airs Monday to Thursday at 9PM PST only on ARY Digital.

