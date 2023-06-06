Taylor Swift swallows bug onstage in concert, video goes viral

American singer Taylor Swift swallowed a bug onstage in her Chicago concert and its video is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The incident happened in the third and final concert of the Chicago leg of her Eras Tour. Taylor Swift started coughing and gagging in front of the 60,000 crowd at Soldier Field Stadium.

The singer told the audience she accidentally swallowed a bug and asked the crowd if they saw it. Moreover, she said that there were a “thousand” bugs but it was “fun”.

can you believe A BUG went to the eras tour AND met taylor swift and I DIDNT???? pic.twitter.com/7QnsktOV6g — zaynah / finals season (@peaceofseven) June 5, 2023

Here’s how social media reacted to the moment.

I’d give anything to be that bug. — Bobo: The Clown (@AllThingsChange) June 6, 2023

They should give her a drink of water , she could of have a choking experience ! — Ellis Vaughn (@EllisVaughn15) June 5, 2023

Taylor Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist in Grammy history to win the coveted Album of the Year award three times.

Related – Contact lenses that have ‘seen’ Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour are up for sale

The ‘Shake it Off‘ singer was the first person to win three Video of the Year awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the second woman to direct a winning Best Longform Video, which was Swift’s 2021 ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’.