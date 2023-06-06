29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Taylor Swift swallows bug onstage in concert, video goes viral

Web Desk
Web Desk
American singer Taylor Swift swallowed a bug onstage in her Chicago concert and its video is going viral on social media.

The incident happened in the third and final concert of the Chicago leg of her Eras Tour. Taylor Swift started coughing and gagging in front of the 60,000 crowd at Soldier Field Stadium.

The singer told the audience she accidentally swallowed a bug and asked the crowd if they saw it. Moreover, she said that there were a “thousand” bugs but it was “fun”.

Here’s how social media reacted to the moment.

Taylor Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and the only female artist in Grammy history to win the coveted Album of the Year award three times.

The ‘Shake it Off‘ singer was the first person to win three Video of the Year awards at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the second woman to direct a winning Best Longform Video, which was Swift’s 2021 ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’.

