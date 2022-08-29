Viral video: Reporter asks teacher spelling of January, her answer will leave you in splits.

A video of a female teacher giving an absurd spelling of the month January is going viral on social media platforms.

The viral video showed a reporter asking the teacher to spell the month. The woman got unnerved and tells the journalist to ask the question from the children instead.

A girl spelt January like she spells January like this: “‘J-A-U-N-D-AY’, pronounced as ‘Janvari'”. The report asked the teacher to spell January. She said, “‘J-A-N-Y, Janvary'”.

It can be assumed that she is a teacher of an Hindi-Medium school where English is not part of the curriculum.

Social media platforms contains hilarious videos of teachers. They are eye-catching and amusing at the same time. Earlier, a video of a Chinese teacher performing Hadiqa Kiani’s classic Boohey Barian went viral on social media platforms.

Pakistan Embassy College Beijing music teacher Ms. Vicky performing the iconic song ‘Buhe Bariyan’ of @Hadiqa_Kiani at the Pakistan Food and Cultural Festival organized by Embassy to mark 75th Independence of Pakistan at Silk Road International Arts Centre.@PkPublicDiplo pic.twitter.com/hnWOY3xLlM — Moin ul Haque (@PakAmbChina) August 17, 2022



The clip that was circulating on various social media sites sees Ms Vicky – a music teacher at Pakistan Embassy College in Beijing – perform one of the most iconic tracks by the prolific singer.

It is pertinent to mention that Boohey Barian is a part of the Platinum-selling album Roshni by Hadiqa Kiani, which came out in 1998 and has been copied multiple times in the past two decades. The track has been plagiarised by several Indian composers in the movies and music videos.

