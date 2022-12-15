VIRAL CCTV: Teachers thrash senior after coming late to college

A retired teacher was smacked by three inter-college teachers for complaining about them coming late to work. The CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in Kanpur’s Chaman Ganj area where Afzal Ahmad Halim, a retired teacher from Muslim Inter College was beaten up by three men upon complaining about them coming late to college in Kanpur.

After his retirement, the management made him the chairman of the college disciplinary committee. He complained to the management about three teachers who came late to college and did not take classes.

On December 10, the teachers named Mohd. Sajid, Mashroor Ahmed, and Syed Maz Hussain punches the retired teacher and beaten him with sticks and kicked him when he was sitting and talking to one of the teachers.

After receiving the information from the college management, the police of Chaman Ganj police station arrived to investigate the matter. But then Cross Non-Cognizable Report (NCR) was registered by both the victim and the teachers.

No action was taken untill the CCTV footage went viral on the internet, after which Police Commissioner BP Jogdand ordered action against the three teachers.

DCP Central Ravindra Kumar said, “A complaint was given by Afzal Ahmed who works as an advisor teacher at Halim Inter college that he was abused and beaten by other teachers. A case has been registered after watching the CCTV footage and statements have been recorded.”

The police are searching for the absconding teachers.

