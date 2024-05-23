Teen drowns while attempting 100ft dive for Instagram reel

A youth drowned while attempting a daring dive from a height of 100 foot into a lake for an Instagram reel.

The deceased, identified as 18-year-old Tausif, was out with his friends and decided to take a 100ft dive into deep waters for Instagrame reel when he drowned, an Indian media outlet reported.

The incident occurred in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand on May 22.

The video, recorded by one of his friends, showed Tausif losing control and beginning to drown as soon as he hit the waters as his friends, who were swimming in the lake, tried to save him.

However, their attempts were in vain as the youth drowned to death following his daring dive.

Viewer Discretion Advised

His friends then got help from locals and alerted police.

Later, a search operation was initiated and the deceased’s body was recovered from the lake.

A police official said that Tausif could not control himself and quickly drowned after jumping into water several feet deep.

In January this year, a woman killed her 25-year-old husband after he objected to his wife making reels on Instagram.

According to Indian media, the deceased – identified as Maheshwar Kumar Rai – got married to Rani Kumari six years ago and the couple has a five-year-old son.

Maheshwar worked as a labourer in Kolkata and had returned home recently. His wife used to make reels (short videos) on viral songs and post them on Instagram. Maheshwar objected to his wife making reels after which an altercation broke out between the couple.

The man went to his in-laws’ house late Sunday night when his brother, Rudal, called him but someone else picked up the phone and an argument ensued over the phone.

Rudal called his family who reached the in-laws’ house and found Maheshwar Rai’s body.