Teen shoots dead sister with gun purchased through social media

A teen shot dead his 20-year-old sister with a gun he purchased through a social media platform.

The incident occurred in India when a 17-year-old teen took the extreme step after his sister’s love marriage with a youth from another cast, an Indian media outlet reported.

The accused got in contact with suspects who used social media sites to trade in guns, local police said.

The 17-year-old purchased an illegal 32 bore pistol through social media platform to kill his sister and brother-in-law over their inter-caste love marriage.

According to a police official, the suspect arrived at the residence of his sister on the fateful day and shot her along with her sister-in-law and her mother-in-law.

The accused’s sister took a bullet to her neck while her mother-in-law Kanta was shot in her stomach, he added.

Read more: 15-year-old boy kills friend’s sister over Rs2,000

He also opened fire on the victim’s sister-in-law Anjali who sustained an injury to her hand.

The 17-year-old’s sister succumbed to her injury and died on the spot while her sister-in-law and mother-in-law were injured in the shooting and were moved to the hospital for treatment.

Later, an official said that police produced the suspect in court which sent him to the juvenile home in Madhuban.

Meanwhile, police also arrested the teen’s mother, identified as Amita over allegations of conspiring to commit the crime.

“We are probing how the teen made a contract to get a pistol through social media accounts. He planned the crime to take revenge for solemnising love marriage,” the official said.

According to the official, the couple had sought police protection after tying the knot, however, the girl’s family assured her that they did not plan to take an action over their marriage.

After their frequent visits to the victim’s house and winning her confidence, the girl refused to continue living in police protection.

However, her brother plotted the murder and killed her after arranging the pistol through a social media platform.