Viral: Teen gets stuck in tree while trying to rescue cat

A 17-year-old teenager in Indiana, a state in the United States, got himself in trouble while rescuing a cat who climbed up a tree inside a park.

As per the Indianapolis fire department, the teen, identified as Owen, climbed 35 feet into the tree at Holliday Park on March 4 to rescue a cat and himself became stuck.

A firefighting team was summoned to rescue the teen as he found it difficult to descend the tree, the statement said.

“Tactical Rescue 14 was dispatched to Holliday Park on Spring Mill Rd after a young man found himself stuck in a tree while trying to rescue a cat. 17-year-old Owen, told firefighters that he was trying to do a good deed and bring the cat to safety after noticing him in the tree about 35 feet up,” the Indianapolis Fire Department posted about the incident on Facebook.

Initially, the fire department sent a conventional team equipped with an aerial ladder to rescue Owen. “In all, it took about one hour to bring Owen down to safety,” the fire department added.

Owen was thoroughly gone through medical examination and turned out fine except for a few scrapes. However, there was no attempt to rescue the cat.

It was confirmed on Monday that the owner of the cat hired a private company to do the job, according to an Associated Press report.

