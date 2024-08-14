Teenage girl falls from 6th floor while ‘making’ reel

A teenage girl fell from the sixth-floor balcony of a high-rise building in Ghaziabad, India while trying to make an Instagram reel, local media reported.

In yet another sad event that was sparked by the social media reel obsession, Monisha, a class 11 student suffered a near-fatal incident.

The 16-year-old girl was reportedly making social media reels when she fell from the balcony of her sixth-floor apartment almost killing herself.

According to local media, Monisha took her mother’s phone and went to the balcony to take reels while she was busy in the kitchen.

As Monisha was making the reel, the mobile phone slipped from her hand and as she tried to grab the device, the 16-year-old- fell from the sixth-floor balcony.

In a disturbing video from the incident that went viral on social media, Monisha laying semi-conscious on the road with blood seeping from her mouth.

WARNING: The video below might be DISTURBING for some. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

She was then rushed to a hospital where her condition is said to be out of danger. The police said that Monisha suffered serious injuries all over her body but her condition has stabilized thanks to prompt medical treatment.