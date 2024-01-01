Teenage girl travels 33 hours in free bus to escape hostel return

In an astonishing incident that went viral online, a 12-year-girl traveled for over 33 hours in free bus to escape return to hostel.

This incident took place in the Indian state Telangana where a 12-year-old girl embarked on a 33-hour journey, leveraging the free travel provision for women on bus, to avoid returning to her hostel.

The episode concluded when police located her at Bus Station in Hyderabad, putting an end to an anxious search that involved both parents and police teams.

The eighth-grade student attending a private school with hostel accommodation, had spent her Christmas holidays at her grandmother’s house.

Reluctant to return to the hostel, the girl’s actions triggered a series of events over 33 hours, inadvertently facilitated by the government’s free travel policy for women.

Accompanied by her grandfather, she boarded a bus at 11 am on Thursday. Instead of reaching her father, who awaited her at Mancherial chowk, she disembarked the bus on the outskirts of Karimnagar.

Opting for an autorickshaw to the Karimnagar bus stand, she continued her journey on a bus bound for Hyderabad.

Concerned about her absence, her father, K Narsimham, sought information from the conductor, discovering that she had left the bus on the outskirts of Karimanagar. Initiating a search, Narsimham, along with the police, used CCTV footage and social media to locate his daughter.

Abhilash from Karimanagar district recognised the girl from social media posts and informed the police of her travels from Hyderabad to Gangadhara mandal in Karimanagar district.

Indicating her intended destination as Jagtial, police dispatched teams to various bus stands. A team in Hyderabad found her disembarking from a Nizamabad bus at 1 am on Friday.

Following a health checkup, the girl was reunited with her family.