Teenage girl’s scalp ripped off as hair gets stuck in ferris wheel

LUCKNOW: A teenage girl’s hair caught with a ferris wheel, causing her scalp to be torn off to left her severely injured in Indian state Uttar Pradesh, local media reported.

As per reports, the tragic incident took place on Saturday during a fair in Madhonagar, which is in the district’s Talgram sector of Indian state Uttar Pradesh. Many people from neighboring towns had reportedly gathered for the fair, which featured a variety of swings.

Along with other kids from her community, the victim, Anuradha, also rode a ferris wheel. During the ride, her hair somehow got entangled with the upper red of the swing.

Her hair kept getting caught in the swing while the girl sobbed in agony, and by the time the swing stopped, her whole scalp had been torn off. The girl fainted and was heavily bleeding.

After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a neighboring hospital and subsequently transferred to another hospital in Lucknow. According to the physicians, she was in serious condition.

The swing owner was able to leave the area following the event. The event was made public following the video went viral on social media on Monday.