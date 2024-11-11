web analytics
24.9 C
Karachi
Monday, November 11, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Teenage girl’s scalp ripped off as hair gets stuck in ferris wheel

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LUCKNOW: A teenage girl’s hair caught with a ferris wheel, causing her scalp to be torn off to left her severely injured in Indian state Uttar Pradesh, local media reported.

As per reports, the tragic incident took place on Saturday during a fair in Madhonagar, which is in the district’s Talgram sector of Indian state Uttar Pradesh. Many people from neighboring towns had reportedly gathered for the fair, which featured a variety of swings.

Along with other kids from her community, the victim, Anuradha, also rode a ferris wheel. During the ride, her hair somehow got entangled with the upper red of the swing.

Her hair kept getting caught in the swing while the girl sobbed in agony, and by the time the swing stopped, her whole scalp had been torn off. The girl fainted and was heavily bleeding.

After her condition deteriorated, she was taken to a neighboring hospital and subsequently transferred to another hospital in Lucknow. According to the physicians, she was in serious condition.

The swing owner was able to leave the area following the event. The event was made public following the video went viral on social media on Monday.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.