Teenage sisters beat molester, video goes viral

A video of teen sisters thrashing a molester in India is going viral on the social media application Twitter.

A leading Indian news agency reported that the incident happened in Ahmedabad.

The viral video showed one of the two teenagers – dressed in uniform and holding a belt – standing over the harasser. Her sister argued with the onlookers.

#Ahmedabad: 2 teen sisters confront a molester. They fought him off when the man tried to molest the school going girl. pic.twitter.com/yeGQCo49pK — sanjana (she/her) (@sanjanausd08) June 24, 2023

The man grabbed one of the sisters hand after cutting her path. Her sister rushed to the aid and they beat him. Their fellow students also thrashed him as well.

Her mother recalled receiving a call informing her of the girls catching a man who stalked her younger daughter.

“When my younger daughter was going to school on her bicycle at 6:45 am on Thursday, Vijay Sarkate forcibly held her hand and tried to give her a gift. When she refused to accept it, he put the gift in her bag and forcibly kissed and molested her. My daughter returned home and cried a lot,” the mother explained.

It is not the first time eve-teasers and molesters have been thrashed by their victims.

Earlier, A video of a suspected sexual harasser in Brazil getting beaten by a female martial arts expert on a bus has gone viral.

According to a report by a foreign news agency, the alleged victim – who practises Muay Thai – was going to her home from a gym.

She boarded a bus where the suspect began to rub his genitals by taking advantage of the crowded vehicle.

The woman realized the situation and grabbed the man. The suspected victim first hit him on the nose before putting him in a chokehold and lowering him to the ground.