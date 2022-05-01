Teenager jumps out of stolen car; horrific video goes viral

A horrific video of a teenager jumping out from a moving vehicle that he allegedly stole is viral on social media.

THE VIDEO IS SENSITIVE AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

In the horrific video, the 16-year-old was evading the chase. His car hit on the road spikes and went out of control.

He drove his vehicle along the road’s guardrail and shifted from the driver’s seat to the passenger’s. Suddenly, he jumped out of the door and bounced off the ground. His legs can be seen flailing and flipping.

After the police approached him, the teenager asked the cops to check and see if he had a broken neck. He was then handcuffed.

The cop, while arresting him, asked about his age and whether he cared to die. He said he does.

The police said the teen suffered minor injuries. He was screened at a detention facility. He did not meet the criteria to be sent to the juvenile court system. He was sent to his mother’s care.

