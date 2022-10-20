First look of Princess Diana unveiled in’The Crown’ Season 5 trailer

The first look of the late Princess Diana got unveiled in Netflix show ‘The Crown‘ Season 5 trailer.

The viral trailer of ‘The Crown‘ Season 5, which explores members of royal family’s lives throughout the 1990s, saw Martin Bashir (Prasanna Puwanarajah) declaring that royal family is in genuine crisis.

Bound by tradition. The award winning series returns 9th November. pic.twitter.com/gk6GNMknlF — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) October 20, 2022

It showed Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) intoning people will never understand how difficult it has been for her as she never stood a chance.

It showed her driving her car recklessly and laying in a pool. ‘The Crown‘ Season 5 will not show the death of Princess Diana.

As far as the cast is concerned, Imelda Staunton has taken over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman. Prince Charles’ role will be played Dominic West instead of Josh O’Connor.

Moreover, the role of Mohamed Al-Fayed will be played by Salim Daw. Khalid Abdalla will play his son Dodi. Pakistan hearthrob Humayun Saeed joins the cast as heart surgeon Dr. Hasnat Khan.

‘The Crown‘ will start streaming on November 9.

