VIRAL: The fish that walks on its hands discovered!

The scientists and marine biologists were excited after a rare “walking” pink handfish was seen in Australia for the first time in more than two decades.

The rare fish has large “hands” which it uses to “walk” along the seabed apart from swimming.

A report by the UK news agency BBC, the one-of-a-kind sea creature was last spotted by a diver off the Tasmania coast back in 1999. The rear fish has been spotted on just four other occasions.

It was recently named an endangered species out of fear of its extinction.

Scientists and marine experts at first thought that the rare fish lived in sheltered bays. However, it was located at a depth of 150m (390 ft) off Tasmania’s wild south coast this time around.

Neville Barrett, a biologist, researcher and professor at the University of Tasmania, said that it was an exciting discovery.

“This is an exciting discovery and offers hope for the ongoing survival of pink handfish, as clearly, they have a wider habitat and distribution than previously thought,” he said as quoted in the report.

It is one of the 14 types of handfish that is spotted around the Australian island.

We can never guess how much wildlife and marine life can amaze human beings.

Recently, social media users were taken aback when they came across a picture of an eerie fish that resembled a cheeseburger with teeth. It was spotted by a 39-year-old Roman Fedorstov during the filming of a commercial.

