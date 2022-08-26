Official trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power released

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power just days before its premiere.

The show will stream on the OTT platform from September 2.

Watch the Official Trailer for #TheRingsOfPower now. Join us in Middle-earth on September 2.pic.twitter.com/TEXeaa1gVP — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 23, 2022

The story of The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings took place. The fans of the show will see new and old characters teaming up to defeat evil from the Middle-Earth.

Peter Jackson, who directed The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, has directed the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@lotronprime)

The Rings of Power is filmed in New Zealand. The government officials stated the cost of production of the first season was around $465 million. The producers have planned to produce five seasons of the show.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will have a two-episode premiere on September 2. It is not the first time the web show and movie streaming platform has released two episodes of a show on a single day.

The remaining six episodes will release on Friday every week. The season finale will be on October 14.

