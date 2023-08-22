WATCH: Theme park attraction collapses, injures seven

BERLIN: A video of an attraction at Germany’s biggest theme park collapsing, which left seven people injured, is going viral on social media.

The accident happened at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French and Swiss borders. A video of the incident, capturing the moment when diving platforms and acrobats plummeting into a pool, has gone viral.

According to German broadcaster, the accident happened when one of the mobile pools used in the high-diving show called “Return of the Pirates” ruptured.

The collapse occurred as the pool walls with scaffolding and diving towers, ranging up to 25 meters in height, gave way as the pool broke open and the water escaped.

As a result of the accident, water from the pool flowed into another attraction called Atlantica SuperSplash. Although Europa-Park and the Atlantica SuperSplash ride reopened on Tuesday, the now-demolished attraction remains closed.

Five performers, out of a group of 10, were injured in the structure collapse, as well as two visitors. Four performers were hospitalised and two had serious enough injuries that they had to be kept overnight. The cause of the accident wasn’t immediately clear.

The park is a popular tourist attraction that drew more than 6 million visitors last year, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland.

It has areas with themes based on different European countries, and three based on fantasy settings. The park also hosts conferences and is a popular venue for events and television productions.