Thief dances on camera after robbing hardware store

A security camera video is going viral across social media platforms which showed a thief dancing at a store he robbed.

The viral video surfaced from a small town named Chandauli in the Uttar Pradesh state of India. The robber took place close to the house of a Police superintendent.



A thief robbed a hardware shop and started dancing. He made his way out of the shop without breaking a sweat.

The “dancing thief” reportedly went away cash INR 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands.

The shop is owned by the resident of Jasuri village native Ashu Singh. He came to the shop the next day where he found the broken shutter. He saw the money drawer was broken into.

He then saw the bizarre footage. He went to the police station to file the report.

Chandauli Police stated that “legal action will be taken on the basis of prevailing electronic and physical evidence.”

Previously, Indian police rescued and arrested a man who got stuck after attempting to breach an ATM in East Champaran district in Bihar.

