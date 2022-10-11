Thief steals drain cover from road, video goes viral

A bizarre yet hilarious video that saw a thief stealing a drain cover in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The viral video, uploaded on the visual sharing application Instagram by Video Nation, showed the culprit stopping his scooter on the road at night.

He checked here and there to ensure no one catches him in the act. He then put a drain cover on his two-wheeler, sat on top of it and drove away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VIDEO NATION (@videonation.teb)

“Kuch bhi safe nahi hai yaha (Nothing is safe here)” the caption of the bizarre clip read.

The text on the viral video read, “Uncle apni jarurate puri karte hue (Uncle is fulfilling his needs)”.

Thousands of Instagram users liked the footage. They made hilarious comments as well.

“Frustrated from his work 😂”

“Because of these people even a 3 rupees pen in any bank/ railway station is chained..”

“Delivery guy just pick your order 🤣

Related – Viral video: Thief caught by people left hanging outside moving train

Social media platform contains loads of news reports of theft and robberies. The criminal not only pose threat to their victims but also to themselves as they don’t know where the tide will turn.

Comments